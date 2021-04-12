7-Eleven Opens Newest Evolution Store in Texas

Each 7-Eleven Evolution Store is an experiential testing ground where customers can try and buy the retailer's latest innovations in a pioneering store format.

7-Eleven has opened another Evolution Store — Based in Prosper, Texas — featuring tacos on handmade tortillas, frozen margaritas on tap, a stocked Wine Cellar and Beer Cooler, fresh-baked croissants and cookies, customized espresso drinks, artisan craft sodas, premium cigars in a cedar-lined humidor and more.

7-Eleven and Laredo Taco Co., the convenience retailer’s taqueria, are heading north to Collin County — the first North Texas-area Evolution Store outside of Dallas County. This is 7-Eleven’s fourth Evolution Store in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and seventh in the country.

Each 7-Eleven Evolution Store is an experiential testing ground where customers can try and buy the retailer’s latest innovations in a pioneering store format. Already this year, the retailer has opened two of the new concept stores in North Texas, with more planned nationwide in 2021. 7-Eleven opened four Evolution Stores last year in New York City, Washington, D.C., San Diego and Dallas.

“You have to visit an Evolution Store to experience just how much 7-Eleven continues to raise the bar on product quality, selection and the overall shopping experience,” said Chris Tanco, 7-Eleven executive vice president and chief operating officer. “Evolution Stores and Laredo Taco Company taquerias have been game-changers for 7-Eleven, and we will continue to test and iterate to incorporate learnings into new and existing 7-Eleven stores across the system. We can’t wait to see this location’s new patio concept become a fun gathering place for Prosper residents.”

While all Evolution Stores include a restaurant concept, no two locations are exactly alike as the retailer continues to tweak the design and product mix based on customer feedback and shopping habits. The most popular features, however, have become staples that knowing customers seek out.

In addition to the Laredo Taco Co. taqueria, the Prosper 7-Eleven Evolution Store offers an assortment of exclusive products, services and features customized to the neighborhoods and customers they serve. The most popular features include self-serve specialty espresso coffee drinks, on-tap novelty beverages, cookies and croissants baked fresh in store, a wide selection of national brand skincare and makeup items, and the Wine Cellar and Beer Cooler, dedicated to an enhanced and expansive selection of wine and beer.

As a beverage destination, 7-Eleven is always looking for new thirst-quenchers, and the Evolution Stores are where some of the newest drink concepts make their debuts. Artisan craft sodas are a new feature, with flavors such as ginger beer, black cherry, pineapple coconut, diet key lime and diet cherry vanilla. Sparkling and still water flavors include lemon ginger, strawberry rose, coconut lime, cucumber mint and mango. Customers can enjoy refreshing smoothies and shakes, as well as customize their espresso drinks and cold-brew coffee.

The new store is one of a growing number to offer mobile checkout and delivery. With the 7Rewards loyalty program, in-store customers can skip the checkout counter and pay for their purchases on their phone. The convenient feature is found in the 7-Eleven app. The 7NOW delivery app also lets customers order favorite foods, beverages, groceries and household products to be delivered straight to their door.

As the world continues to respond to the shifting pandemic, 7-Eleven has enhanced its standards and procedures for hygiene, hand-washing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores, including increased frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces and self-serve food and beverage areas. All store associates are required to wear masks and gloves when serving customers. Acrylic shields have been installed at checkout registers as added protection for customers and employees. Asked to practice six-foot physical distancing when in the checkout line, customers also have access to disposable gloves, tissues and sanitizer stations while shopping.

7-Eleven acquired the Laredo Taco Co. restaurants along with Stripes convenience stores in South Texas as part of the 1,000-store acquisition from Sunoco in 2018.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 72,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America.