QuikTrip Opens First Louisiana Travel Center

QuikTrip (QT) announced the opening of a new remote travel center in Shreveport, La., on April 15. While the retailer has widespread presence across 11 states in the Southwest, Midwest and Southeast, the Travel Center is the first QT location in Louisiana.

The first customers will be greeted on the opening day of business, April 15 at 6901 Bert Kouns Industrial Blvd., Shreveport, La. The Travel Center features a larger designed lot and more spacious store than a traditional QT. The Travel Center has room to service 20 cars for gas and six diesel bays for trucks.

“We are excited to introduce QuikTrip in Louisiana with our first Remote Travel Center in Shreveport. We look forward to introducing our unique QuikTrip brand and culture to our new community,” said Amy Gulizia, Division Manager for QT’s Remote Store Network. “The Travel Center allows us to create meaningful connections with our new local customers in Shreveport, but also serve travelers in this busy part of the country.”

QT’s new store model is created specifically for highly traveled areas of the country that are also within a reasonable proximity to a QT Distribution Center for access to fresh food. The company offers a full-service kitchen with fresh, made-to-order snackles, as well as fresh food delivered daily through its bakeries and commissaries.

Shreveport customers will be able to enjoy the full line of QT snackles, including freshly-brewed coffee and fresh-brewed QTea, as well as its complete menu of grab-and-go items like fresh donuts, salads, wraps, QT’s signature pizza by the slice and roller grill items. The Shreveport Travel Center also features an expanded QT Kitchens location, offering fresh, made-to-order food, premium specialty drinks and tasty frozen treats. QT Kitchens customer favorites include warm, soft pretzels, X-large pizzas, mac and cheese, custom breakfast tacos, hardwood smoked BBQ sandwiches, cold brew coffee and frozen treats like QT’s QuikShake.

Since its inception in 1958, QT has become widely known for taking great care of its employees, earning national recognition creating and nurturing career employees and offering superior employee benefits. QT recently earned a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2021.

QT is also known for its impact on the communities it serves; with each store generating on average $1.3 million in annual local and state taxes. The company donates 5% of its annual net profits to charitable organizations. Among the organizations QT supports are United Way, Safe Place, local food banks, schools and Folds of Honor, a non-profit whose mission is to provide educational scholarships to the military families of those who have been killed or disabled while on active duty.

QT is now in its 62nd year in business and employs over 24,000 people across 11 states. Planning is underway for future Travel Center locations, and several sites are currently under construction, including another Louisiana location in Bossier City this Fall.

QuikTrip Corp. is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with 850-plus stores in 11 states.