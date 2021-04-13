Ice Cream Pints Inspired by Fan-Favorite Series and Movies

Serendipity Brands has partnered with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to release of four new pints inspired by fan-favorite series and movies. The first to be released is the “Friends” pint, featuring chocolate-covered almonds and fudge swirls to create a mocha almond fudge ice cream. Central Perk Almond Fudge is a permanent fixture in the flavor lineup, while “The Goonies,” “CaddyShack” and “A Christmas Story” will be limited-time releases. All have a suggested retail price of $5.99.

Serendipity Brands

www.serendipitybrands.com