Sheetz Opens Its Doors in Columbus

Sheetz Inc., the Altoona, Pa.-based family-owned and -operated restaurant and convenience chain, officially opened its first store in the Columbus, Ohio market.

This is the first of more than a dozen Sheetz locations planned to open this year in the Columbus market. Beginning in 2022, Sheetz plans to open approximately 50 stores in the Columbus area in the next five years.

“We are thrilled to officially open our doors to the city of Columbus,” said Travis Sheetz, president and chief operating officer of Sheetz. “Over the last several years, we have received an overwhelming amount of inquiries from Columbus residents who were passionate about our brand coming to Columbus. This did not go unnoticed and we cannot wait to officially get started serving these customers.”

The chain, founded in 1952, currently operates 621 stores Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina, and has more than 20,000 employees.

The Columbus store will employ approximately 30 individuals, the majority of which are full-time. Named to the Fortune 100 Best Place to Work for List seven times in the last eight years, Sheetz offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, quarterly bonuses, an employee stock ownership plan, vacation time and more. Additionally, Sheetz recently updated the company’s parental leave policy which includes 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.

Sheetz is focused on continuing to deliver on its mission to provide total customer focus across all the communities it serves with the safety of all who walk through its doors as the top priority. Since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Sheetz has established several safety measures to protect the health and wellness of its employees and customers. This includes encouraging social distancing throughout all of its locations, requiring all employees to wear masks, conducting employee wellness checks before every shift and has implemented enhanced routine daily cleaning procedures with a focus on high touch surface areas such as gas pumps, order points, counter tops, checkout lines, door handles and more.

Named 2020 Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards, Sheetz will offer its award-winning Made-to-Order (MTO®) menu where customers can order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.

Deeply committed to supporting the local communities it calls home and in celebration of the new store opening, Sheetz donated $2,500 to the Mid-Ohio Food Collective and $2,500 to the Special Olympics of Ohio. As a proud supporter of Special Olympics for over 25 years, Sheetz extends its support through financial contributions, product donations and event volunteers. Sheetz also plans to make a positive impact on the residents of Columbus and the surrounding areas through its Made-to-Share food donation program, Sheetz for the Kidz holiday donation campaign for children in need and much more.