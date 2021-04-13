Speedway Hiring More Than 7,000 Positions

The c-store chain is seeking to fill a variety of positions, both full and part time, ranging from entry level to assistant manager roles.

Enon, Ohio-based Speedway, the nation’s second-largest chain of company-owned and -operated convenience stores with over 3,800 stores in 36 states, is looking to hire more than 7,000 employees in the next month to fill existing and growth-related positions.

Speedway is seeking to fill a variety of positions ranging from entry level to assistant manager roles. Both full and part time store positions are available, including customer service representatives, who primarily serve customers, and food service specialists, who help maintain food and beverage programs.

Speedway provides engaging training programs for employees at every stage of their career and has a long-standing commitment of promoting from within, providing employees the opportunity to grow their career as they grow their customer service, business acumen and leadership skills.

Full-time Speedway employees have the option to elect health, dental and vision coverage with no waiting period. In addition, Speedway employees enjoy weekly pay, flexible schedules, monthly bonuses or incentive programs, 401k, and tuition reimbursement for all positions.

Interested candidates can text the word ‘Speedway’ to 25000 to talk to a recruiter 24/7 or visit speedway.com to learn more about the variety of career opportunities available today.

Speedway is the nation’s second largest company-owned and -operated convenience store chain with over 3800 retail convenience stores across the U.S. Headquartered in Enon, Ohio, Speedway is a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corp.