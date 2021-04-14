GetGo Partners With Local Artists for Spiked Slushies Cups

The c-store chain is asking customers to vote on their favorite design to determine which piece of artwork will be featured on the cups through the summer.

Pittsburgh, Pa.-based GetGo Café + Market partnered with four Pittsburgh-area artists on original design options for its new spiked Slushies cup design.

The c-store chain is now asking its customers to vote on their favorite design to determine which piece of artwork will be featured on the cups through the summer.

“Our team has always been inspired by the talent of our local arts community and we’re excited to now bring that experience to our guests in a unique way,” said Jon Cox, GetGo Vice President and Chief Merchant. “The addition of an original art piece on GetGo’s Spiked Slushies cups this summer is only the beginning of what we hope will be a long-lasting partnership with the arts community. As part of that commitment, GetGo is also making a $5,000 donation to support the programming of The Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council.”

Pittsburgh-area artists commissioned for this campaign include: Cameron Schmidt (@icammf), Jeanine Murch (@jeaninemurch), Ashante Josey (@ashante_dj) and Cody Sabol (@codysabolart).

Visit GetGoSpikedSlushies.com to view their cup designs, learn more about each artist and vote for your favorite. The deadline to vote is April 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Since launching in late 2019, 46 GetGo locations across Pennsylvania and Ohio are now selling the refreshing, quick-frozen malt beverages that are made with premium alcohol brands like Seagram’s Escapes, Smirnoff Ice, Mike’s Harder Lemonade and more.

Each Spiked Slushies location carries two to six flavor options that include both every day and limited-time-only flavors. They are available in 20-ounce and 32-ounce cups with a new 64-ounce Party Bag coming soon.

GetGo evolves the traditional convenience store experience, delivering a cafe and market that features a wide-ranging menu of high-quality fresh food and meal solutions and quality customer service in an inviting in-store setting. GetGo operates more than 266 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.