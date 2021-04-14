High-Quality, Consistent Melons

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc.’s MAG.nificent Melon provides consumers with consistency; each melon meets the highest standards for appearance, flavor, texture and aroma. The MAG.nificent Melon has a more pleasant and concentrated aroma compared to traditional cantaloupes. It can be identified by its rich golden outer shell and the juicy inner flesh of the fruit offers fiber, Vitamin C and carotene. The higher Brix content creates an extra sweet flavor for a more delightful tasting cantaloupe. Additionally, the MAG.nificent Melon was developed to have a smaller seed cavity.

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc.

www.delmontefresh.com