PepsiCo is shaking up the cocktail mixer category with the launch of Neon Zebra, a new line of non-alcoholic cocktail mixers. A modern alternative to complicated cocktail recipes or large format cocktail mixers, each 7.5-ounce mini-can of Neon Zebra, mixed with your spirit of choice, makes two cocktails. Made with real juice and no artificial sweeteners, these non-alcoholic cocktail mixers come in four flavors: Margarita Mix, Strawberry Daiquiri Mix, Mojito Mix and Whiskey Sour Mix.

