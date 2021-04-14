Structural Plastics Corp. Appoints Graydon Stuckey as President

He will be responsible for developing SPC's long-term strategies and goals, with an emphasis on new initiatives that will help the company better serve its clients.

Structural Plastics Corp. (SPC) is introducing Graydon Stuckey as its new president.

Stuckey joins SPC with over 16 years of experience in executive business development. He is an accomplished engineering professional with extensive knowledge of manufacturing processes and product design.

He will be responsible for developing the organization’s long-term strategies and goals, with an emphasis on new initiatives that will help SPC better serve its clients.

“Graydon has tremendous experience in developing new applications and products with a strong strategic focu,” said Owner Steve Aho. “We are excitedly looking forward to working on new products for SPC, as well as improving the products and processes that have made us the leading display and fixture manufacturer within the industry.”

In addition, Stuckey will work with the employees at SPC and its vendors to uphold the standards it was founded upon. With unparalleled attention to design, product quality, and our customers’ aspirations, Stuckey will be a hands-on leader committed to crafting specialty solutions that are economical, functional, and distinctive.

“I am excited to be part of SPC, which provides environmentally-friendly products, made from recycled plastic,” said Stuckey. “I’m most excited to collaborate with SPC employees, who have welcomed me with open arms these last few weeks. Collectively they are a seasoned staff of experts who are essential to our goal of accomplishing great things in the future for our customers and vendors.”

Since 1981, Structural Plastics Corporation (SPC) experts have provided retail businesses across the nation with specialty retail display solutions that are as distinctive as they are economical and practical.

Under the SPC Retail trademark, they are hands-on problem solvers and trustworthy communicators with an unapologetic focus on quality over quantity, specializing in turning our retail customers’ aspirations into solutions that work for them. From greenhouses to grocery stores to convenience stores, it serves an expansive range of industries with its versatile products.