Thorntons Community Store Opens Its Doors

Partnership in West Louisville with the Louisville Urban League helps bring employment and equity to the community.

Thorntons opened its newest location — a non-profit community store in partnership with the Louisville Urban League. This first-of-a-kind store will operate as a sustainable not-for-profit venture with all profits from sales being reinvested by the Louisville Urban League to promote community equity and empowerment. It will also serve as a local recruitment and training facility to increase access for West End residents to employment options across the Thorntons network.

The store will be open seven days a week to serve those who live in the community and visitors who are training and attending events at the facility, the company said.

Guests will find hot fresh foods, beverages, snacking and fill-in grocery needs. The community store will increasingly feature products from local minority-owned businesses like Louisville-based Georgia’s Sweet Potato Pie Company, which was started by Dawn and Deyago Urrutia in 2017.

Known for supplying sweet potato products, the Urrutia’s also use Georgia’s as a way to support the communities it operates in by donating books to children in a project called Pies with Purpose. Thorntons guests can support this important project by purchasing Georgia’s sweet potato pies, cheesecakes, brownies

and cookies.

“We are proud to now be a part of and serve the West Louisville community,” said Simon Richards, Thorntons’ president and CEO. “This much anticipated store provides Thorntons with a sustainable way to give back and invest in the neighborhood. We thank Sadiqa Reynolds and the Louisville Urban League for this opportunity and are excited about the positive impact our partnership will have on the community.”

Richards also took a moment to thank the multiple partners who share in the company’s vision and whose generous donations have helped to make the community store a reality. These supplier partners include:

Alto-Shaam, Apter Industries/Lipari, CBE, Frito Lay, Glenn’s Commercial Service, Grainger, ICEE, Leonard Brush, Marlite, Office Depot, Pepsi, Red Bull, RotoSolutions, S&D Coffee, Schaerer – SEB Professional, Source North America Corp., Stratus Signs, and Wasserstrom Co.

Thorntons currently operates more than 200 stores in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida. The company is vertically integrated with its own fuel terminal, blending plants, transportation fleet and commissary.