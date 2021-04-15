Casey’s Opens $62 Million Missouri Distribution Center

The new facility is the company’s third distribution center and will serve 400 to 600 of the company’s stores.

Casey’s General Stores celebrated the grand opening of its new, $62 million distribution center in Joplin, Mo., alongside Governor of Missouri Mike Parson, Mayor of Joplin Ryan Stanley and the Joplin Chamber of Commerce.

The new warehouse, logistics and distribution facility adds 125 jobs to the region.

“Casey’s has had a long-standing presence in Missouri and provided opportunities to thousands of Missourians across the state,” Governor Mike Parson said. “We appreciate Casey’s continued commitment and look forward to its future growth and success.”

The new facility is the company’s third distribution center and will serve 400 to 600 of the company’s stores. Casey’s operates over 2,200 convenience stores throughout the Midwest and South with approximately 500 stores across Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas.

“Every day at Casey’s, we are providing guests freshly prepared foods and the products they need and want. Our Joplin distribution team will play a key role in delivering on this promise,” said Darren Rebelez, president and CEO at Casey’s. “We appreciate the support from the state of Missouri and city of Joplin as we worked to make this project a reality. Casey’s Joplin Distribution Center is key to our plan for accelerated store growth over the next two years.”

“We welcome Casey’s distribution center to Joplin,” said Mayor Ryan Stanley. “We are excited and pleased with their decision to expand their operations here in southwest Missouri. Casey’s is a well-known brand and respected by their customers throughout the Midwest. Their center is a great fit for our industrial park, and we appreciate all of our partners for their work to bring this project to Joplin. It is a boost for our local economy by providing quality jobs and opportunities for our community.”

The City of Joplin, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, Missouri Department of Economic Development, Liberty Utilities, Missouri American Water, Missouri Partnership, MOKAN Regional Partnership and Spire all worked to bring Casey’s newest facility to Missouri.

“Here in Missouri, we couldn’t do what we do without the support of our partner organizations across the state,” Missouri Partnership CEO Subash Alias said. “I always say that economic development and business attraction is a team sport, and that rings especially true with this project. I would like to thank all of our partners for their hard work in attracting Casey’s General Stores to Missouri.”

The new distribution center is located at 2902 South Jaguar Road, Joplin, Mo. Casey’s has two other distribution centers located in Ankeny, Ia., and Terra Haute, Ind.