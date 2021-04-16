Pilot Co. Aims to Fill More Than 5,000 Positions With National Hiring Day

Part-time and full-time team members have access to competitive benefits, including weekly pay, comprehensive and affordable medical and dental plans, tuition assistance, 401(k) participation, paid parental leave and more.

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot Co. will host its annual National Hiring Day on April 27 with virtual meet-and-greets across North America. As more travelers get back on the road this spring and summer, Pilot Co. seeks to fill more than 5,000 positions with jobs in retail, food service, professional driving and corporate roles.

“Through all of the uncertainty of the past year, we’ve remained open and continued to grow our business and our people,” said Paul Shore, chief people officer of Pilot Co. “We are thrilled to be adding to our team and even though our National Hiring Day event is April 27, we are hiring now.”

Pilot Co. is committed to providing a safe, clean and friendly environment for team members and guests and is following COVID-19 precautions and protocols at its stores across North America. With safety as a top priority, interviews during National Hiring Day will be virtual.

“There is incredible opportunity for advancement at Pilot with 73% of our leaders having been promoted internally,” said Shore. “In addition to development, team members are supported with excellent benefits and a family-like work environment that is passionate about making a great day for the millions of guests we serve.”

Serving the traveling public since 1958, Pilot Co. is innovative, growth-oriented and dedicated to its people-first culture. Part-time and full-time team members have access to competitive benefits, including weekly pay, comprehensive and affordable medical and dental plans, $10-a-week health plans for stores and hourly support positions, tuition assistance, 401(k) participation, paid time off, paid parental leave, wellness programs, training and professional development. Store team members also receive a free meal during each shift.

A core value at Pilot Co. is giving back and team members are encouraged to take part in volunteer opportunities, fundraising efforts, and other philanthropic activities in support of their local communities.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Co. has grown its network to more than 1,000 retail and fueling locations and as the third largest tanker fleet in North America, supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Its energy division also supplies DEF, bio and renewables and provides hauling and disposal services.

Through the company’s vast network of fueling locations, Pilot Co. serves 1.5 million guests per day and provides over 30,000 direct fleet customers with bundled solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Its Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.

The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fuel stops to provide value, convenience and perks to fleets and professional drivers at more than 240 locations across the United States. More information on locations and rewards are available in the myRewards Plus app.