Wawa Celebrates 57th Anniversary With Chainwide ‘Wawa Week’

This year, to commemorate the occasion, Wawa is stepping back in time to the 1980s — featuring a special celebration of “The Goldbergs” on ABC.

As part of this year’s call to “Look Back, Give Back, and Throwback,” Wawa Week also celebrates the seventh anniversary of The Wawa Foundation, a 501(c)(3), committed to supporting non-profits focused on causes related to “Health, Hunger and Everyday Heroes” and the achievement of $100 Million in contributions since inception. To further mark this milestone, customers are invited to join Wawa and The Wawa Foundation throughout Wawa Week in giving back to local children’s hospitals.

“Wawa Week provides us with the perfect opportunity to look back upon and thank the millions of customers we’ve had the pleasure of serving over the past 57 years,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO. “This past year has no doubt been a difficult one for us all, so, as we remember the 1980s with fun look backs and throwbacks, we are thrilled to give back to the community we serve in more ways than ever and to celebrate this milestone of Wawa and The Wawa Foundation. Happy Wawa Week, everyone!”

This year, a full week of activities, opportunities and initiatives are planned for all 900-plus stores chainwide including:

A 1980s Throwback Celebration with “The Goldbergs”

From April 16 through April 23, all Wawa stores chainwide will feature ‘80s music, themed signage, and in-store audio clips presenting fun catchphrases and Wawa references from the hit comedy, “The Goldbergs.” Wawa’s fuel pumps will also feature famous Wawa scenes from the series.

The Jenkintown Wawa, home of “The Goldbergs” “JTP” will be retrofitted with logos, signage and other interior and exterior elements to transform it back to the ’80s when the JTP played “Smash Ball” in the parking lot. Clips of the retrofit will be shared and streamed for everyone to see.

Sweepstakes

From April 14-19, customers will have the chance to enter a special sweepstakes for their chance to win totally rad “The Goldbergs” viewing kits, featuring t-shirts, Wawa gift cards, swag and more, just in time for “The Goldbergs”’ newest episode on April 21.

Opportunities for Customers to Give Back

This year, Wawa invites customers to purchase a cup of coffee on April 16 and a “The Goldbergs” Garlic Cheesy Chicken Parm Hoagie from April 16 through April 23 to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN), with a portion of proceeds (up to $100,000) going toward member hospitals’ pediatric care efforts.

On April 16 at 8 a.m. ET, CMN hospital representatives are visiting stores in select markets for a ceremonial pouring of a first cup of a coffee and a check presentation and ceremony from Wawa.

“We are thrilled to mark such a momentous milestone in The Wawa Foundation’s history, one that could not have been reached without the unwavering support of our customers, associates and communities,” said Gheysens. “As the Foundation looks to the future, we pledge to continue championing life-saving research and the care of people in need, leading hunger relief efforts and supporting the heroes who make a difference every day. To everyone who has supported our work, thank you! Together, we’ve made, and continue to make, a true difference in our communities.”

Wawa Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.