CEFCO Opens New Texas Location With CEFCO Kitchen

CEFCO Convenience Stores announced the grand opening of its newest store located at 2900 South Church Street in Paris, Texas.

CEFCO customers will find a robust offering of hot and cold food items, including “Fresh Yo” self-service frozen yogurt, breakfast sandwiches, CEFCO Kitchen made-to-order burritos, and other CEFCO Kitchen food offerings. This store will also have a lounge and a shower to accommodate travelers. This is CEFCO’s fifth location in Paris, Texas, and it will be open 24 hours a day.

Conveniently situated on Church Street, this location is 7,625 square feet on nearly 7.5 acres. It features 16 MPDs, which include ethanol-free fuel and four truck diesel lanes, 11 truck parking spaces and 29 standard parking spaces.

“We are excited to open another one of our new large format stores in the Paris market and we are pleased to introduce our second CEFCO Kitchen store for the many travelers, truck drivers, and families to enjoy,” said Dana Crick, Regional Vice President of Operations. “We are glad to be in this market and bring such a new look and offering to the customers of Paris. The Paris community has been so supportive of our growth and we appreciate that and look forward to an even greater relationship within this beautiful city.”

CEFCO operates over 200 locations in 6 states.