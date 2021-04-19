Limited-Edition Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Hunt Brothers Pizza is bringing back its Chicken Alfredo Pizza. Starting April 19, 2021, and for a limited time, this signature pizza may be available at more than 7,800 convenience stores while supplies last. Made on Hunt Brothers Pizza’s original crust, the Chicken Alfredo Pizza features a creamy Alfredo sauce, a blend of 100% natural part-skim mozzarella, natural white cheddar and aged Asiago cheeses and all-natural chicken breast and is topped with the company’s Just Rite Spice. Consumers can purchase the Chicken Alfredo Pizza as a large 12-inch whole pizza or a Hunk A Pizza (fourth of a 12-inch pizza).

