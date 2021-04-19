Pilot Flying J Offers Free Coffee on National Cold Brew Day

Customers who download or open the myRewards Plus app on April 20 will find the offer to redeem at any of the more than 500 participating Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers.

Pilot Flying J is offering its customers a free cup of all-natural cold-brew coffee with the purchase of any breakfast sandwich or breakfast burrito in celebration of National Cold Brew Day.

Customers who download or open the myRewards Plus app on April 20, 2021, will find the exclusive one-time offer to redeem at any of the more than 500 participating Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers.

“We’re celebrating National Cold Brew Day with the best coffee on the interstate and a delicious breakfast to fuel your morning,” said Jamie King, senior director of food and beverage for Pilot Flying J. “Stop in and scan your myRewards Plus app offer code to grab a free cold brew along with one of our new breakfast sandwiches or burritos.”

Pilot Flying J’s new Caramel Cold Brew has a natural caramel flavor for a smooth and buttery taste. Also available is the original, naturally sweetened cold brew that guests can make their own through a wide variety of self-serve specialty creamers and syrups.

Pilot Flying J has a wide variety of quality beverages to choose from including fountain drinks, frozen beverages, all-natural artisan juices, and a selection of premium coffees that can be brewed hot or iced with bean-to-cup. Pair it with one of Pilot Flying J’s unexpectedly awesome meals for a satisfying breakfast, lunch or dinner.

The Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and provides truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. More details on locations and amenities are available in the myRewards Plus app.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Co. family of brands. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Co. is currently ranked No. 10 on Forbes’ list of America’s Largest Private Companies.