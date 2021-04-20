Cumberland Farms Opens New Massachusetts Location

Spanning more than 4,400 square feet, the Hannover, Mass., store features 12 fueling positions across six islands for gas, 27 parking spots and curbside pickup and order-ahead capabilities via the SmartPay Rewards app.

Cumberland Farms announced it will open a new location at 1987 Washington Street in Hanover, Mass.

The new location will be the latest store to feature the company’s design, equipment and menu created to expand customers’ food choices and enhance their experience.

Spanning more than 4,400 square feet, the Washington Street retailer will offer 12 fueling positions across six islands for gas, 27 parking spots and curbside pickup and order-ahead capabilities available with the SmartPay Rewards app.

Among an extensive variety of food and beverage items, this location will feature its Farmhouse Fresh To Go concept which includes fresh, handcrafted espresso beverages and a wide selection of delicious breakfast and lunch sandwiches made daily in its own kitchen. In addition, Cumberland Farms Farmhouse line of baked goods, ice cream and snacks will be available.

To celebrate the opening, for a limited time, guests who visit the new Hanover location can receive free coffee (limit one per customer per day).

“We are excited to grow on the South Shore and expand our presence in this region,” said George Fournier, president of EG America. “We hope our Guests enjoy the latest and greatest we have to offer in our newest location.”

The Hanover store marks the company’s first location in the region, strengthening the presence of Cumberland Farms, a Massachusetts-based retailer that currently operates nearly 600 retail locations across the Northeast and Florida.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all safety protocols will be adhered to; among the safeguards: requiring all team members and guests to wear masks and to comply with state and local ordinances. Masks are required along with strict cleaning, sanitation, and hygiene standards; the blocking of all in-store seating areas; and temporarily suspending consumption of food on-site.

Cumberland Farms operates nearly 600 convenience stores across eight states.

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, U.K.-based EG Group is a leading petrol forecourt retail convenience operator with established partnerships with global brands such as ESSO, BP, Shell, Carrefour, Louis Delhaize, SPAR, Starbucks, Burger King, KFC, Greggs and Subway. The business has an established pedigree of delivering a world class fuel, convenience and food-to-go offer.

EG Group entered the U.S. market through the initial acquisition of 763 Kroger c-stores in April 2018. EG Group has made a significant commitment to delivering a modern consumer retail offer creating a destination to satisfy multiple consumer missions.

EG Group now operates nearly 5,400 stores, in nine countries with over 35,000 associates.