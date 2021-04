Haribo announced the release of Funtastic Mix, a brand-new gummi treat that includes eight sweet flavors and more than 15 shapes. Haribo Funtastic Mix is the brand’s first U.S. product with this number of shapes, flavors and colors in one pack, featuring both triple-colored and triple-flavored gummies. The new mix permanently joins Haribo’s over 20 varieties and is available in five-ounce (SRP $1.49) and eight-ounce (SRP $1.99) pack sizes.

