Rutter’s Launches Key Lime Pie Xtreme Shake

Rutter’s is expanding its foodservice menu with the addition of a Key Lime Pie Xtreme Shake. As part of its partnership with Hershey, Rutter’s customers will be able to enjoy the vanilla shake crafted with a full-size Kit Kat Key Lime bar. The new flavor launched this week and will be available for a limited time.

In 2020, Rutter’s began the Xtreme Shakes collaboration with Hershey’s as an expansion to their Handcrafted Beverage Menu! Five Xtreme Shakes flavors were introduced in early 2020, with additional limited-time flavors being offered over the past year.

“Working with Hershey, we were very excited to offer these new Xtreme Shakes and they’ve been hit with our customers!” said Joe Bortner, center store category manager for Rutter’s. “We plan to continue giving customers new flavor options through LTOs to expand this exciting new line.”

Customers are able to choose from five exciting Xtreme Shakes flavors, including Almond Joy, York Peppermint Patty, Reese’s, and Kit-Kat. Setting them apart from a traditional Rutter’s shakes, Xtreme Shakes each contain a full-sized candy bar blended into the shake. Shakes are available in both chocolate and vanilla, and additional toppings can be added so each customer can make their own unique combo! With new Hershey candy launches, limited time flavors such as Kit Kat Mocha, Kit Kat Birthday Cake, and Kit Kat Apple Pie have been available over the past year.

The Pennsylvania c-store chain has also worked with Hershey to utilize their other products, such as Reese’s Peanut Butter, and incorporated it into coffee and cappuccino offerings. Rutter’s currently offers a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cold Brew, as well as a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cappuccino, which are available for order from their kiosks.

Rutter’s, which won CStore Decisions Chain of the Year award in 2010, operates 79 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.