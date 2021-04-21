GPM Debuts Frazil Frozen Slush Machines in Over 800 Stores

Tangerango Frazil frozen slush will be available for summer, from May 19 through Sept. 7.

Richmond, Va.-based GPM Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., announced the rollout of Frazil frozen slush machines at more than 800 stores across the country.

Last summer, GPM consolidated under one unified slush program to keep consumers coming back to try new flavors. GPM partnered with Frazil to deliver premium, high quality and convenient drink offerings to customers.

The initial rollout included the addition of more than 600 Frazil machines in over 500 stores. Today, there are over 900 Frazil machines in over 800 GPM store locations.

As part of the rollout, a limited-time offering of Tangerango Frazil frozen slush will be available for summer, from May 19 through Sept. 7. Tangerango is a fusion of two popular flavors, tangerine and mango. Throughout the season, GPM will offer unique limited time offerings as part of their 100 Days of Summer promotion.

GPM was also one of the first chains to rollout out Frazil’s new “internet-of-things” connected slush machine. This technology allows Frazil to remotely monitor the machines to confirm all are on, working, and full. This ensures a consistent operating experience across GPMs extensive network of stores.

“At GPM, we’re focused on providing our customers with high quality products they can enjoy every time they visit our stores,” said Jim Rastetter, Category Manager of Dispensed Beverages at GPM. “We know that Frazil has proven to delight our customers, so we’re excited for the rollout into even more stores, including a variety of delicious and unique flavors.”

“GPM continues to be a great partner in supporting an aggressive rollout plan to maximize impact and contribution from the frozen beverage category,” said Kyle Freebairn, CEO of Freezing Point LLC which owns Frazil. “Since the beginning, GPM had a strong vision of what they wanted from their frozen beverage category, and Frazil closely aligned with that vision to delight consumers with high quality offerings. Our operational support helps to ensure the in-store experience is second-to-none in this category.”

GPM Investments LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., a family of community brands, is based in Richmond, Va., and operates or supplies stores in 33 states and Washington D.C. As the seventh-largest convenience store chain in the country, GPM has approximately 3,000 locations comprised of approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and 1,600 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.

GPM operates in three segments: retail, which consists of fuel and merchandise sales to retail consumers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents; and GPM Petroleum, which supplies fuel to GPM and its subsidiaries selling fuel (both in the retail and wholesale segments) as well as subwholesalers and bulk purchasers. Its stores offer its fas REWARDS high value loyalty program, a large selection of beverages, coffee, fountain drinks, candy, salty snacks, and many other products to meet the needs of the everyday customer. One feature, setting many of its convenience stores apart is a wide array of proprietary food offerings ranging from fresh chicken, fresh-made salads, and sandwiches to healthy, grab-and-go meals.