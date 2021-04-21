Herbal Energy Shot

Woke Up! Energy Shot, the all-natural, plant-based caffeine shot, boasts zero sugar and a proprietary formula packed with adaptogens, herbs, healthy mushrooms, vitamins and amino acids. The shot’s caffeine is extracted from two Amazonian plants, yerba mate and guarana, which not only contain caffeine (one two-ounce shot equal to one and half cups of coffee), but also contain powerful constituents to improve the body’s response to stress, give a long-lasting focused boost of energy and eliminate the notorious energy crash.

Woke Up! Energy Shot

www.wokeupenergyshot.com