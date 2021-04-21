Hunt Brothers Pizza Supports C-Stores Through Flowcode, Stewart-Haas Racing Partnership

The companies thave created the world’s largest and sports’ fastest QR code on a racecar, the No. 4 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang.

To continue to boost c-store partner sales, Hunt Brothers Pizza announced its latest marketing innovation. In partnership with Flowcode, an offline to online company building connections for brands and consumers, and Stewart-Haas Racing, the championship winning NASCAR team, they have created the world’s largest and sports’ fastest QR code on a racecar: the No. 4 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang.

“Our longtime racing sponsorship gives Hunt Brothers Pizza the opportunity to give our valued c-store partners national brand recognition and exposure to their offerings in a way that only a nationally branded pizza program can do,” said Dee Cleveland, Hunt Brothers Pizza Director of Marketing. “We’re looking forward to seeing this partnership come to life for fans across the country in the Richmond race.”

The innovative experience will feature a custom-branded, ultra-fast scanning, 27.5-inch Hunt Brothers Pizza Flowcode on the hood of the No. 4 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang. The Flowcode is a “Scan to Win” experience giving viewers at home and at the track instant, direct access to win prizes. The grand prize is two tickets to a NASCAR Cup Series race in the 2021 or 2022 season. Twelve additional winners will receive a fan pack loaded with Hunt Brothers Pizza and Harvick merchandise.

As the nation’s largest brand of made-to-order pizza in the convenience store industry, Hunt Brothers Pizza is continuously looking for new technology and innovative solutions to support their c-store partners in building awareness and boosting sales. Their partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing continues to offer their c-store partners new tactics to boost brand recognition of their Hunt Brothers Pizza products and brand credibility.

“We have a longstanding relationship with Hunt Brothers Pizza, and we can’t wait to showcase their fantastic brand and experience directly from the No. 4 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang,” said Mike Verlander, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Stewart-Haas Racing.

Harvick raced on April 18 in the Richmond Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond, Va., Raceway.

Hunt Brothers Pizza is the nation’s largest brand of made-to-order pizza in the convenience store industry and has sponsored Harvick for years in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Hunt Brothers Pizza joined Harvick full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2019 and has been a mainstay in NASCAR’s premier division ever since.

With more than 7,800 locations in 30 states, Hunt Brothers Pizza offers original and thin-crust pizzas available as a grab-and go Hunk, perfect for today’s on-the-go lifestyle or as a customizable whole pizza that is an exceptional value with All Toppings No Extra Charge. Celebrating 30 years of serving great pizza to convenience store shoppers through its store partners, Hunt Brothers Pizza is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., and is family owned and operated.