Old Trapper is introducing single-serve, 1.75-ounce Beef Sticks as a line extension of the popular 15-ounce family size packs. With just one stick inside every individual package, and with 150 calories and nine grams of protein, Old Trapper’s individual Beef Sticks are perfect for healthy, on-the-go snacking. They are available nationwide with suggested retail pricing of $1.39-1.59

Old Trapper Smoked Products

www.oldtrapper.com