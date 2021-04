This February Maverik engaged with customers in a Round Up the Change for Feeding America effort, raising over $180,000 to fight hunger. And that's just one of the many ways Maverik is giving back to its local communities.

Chuck Maggelet, president and chief adventure guide for Maverik, speaks with CStore Decisions Executive Editor Erin Del Conte to share how Maverik is giving back to its communities. From partnering with Feeding America to fight hunger to supporting education to donating to help fund healthcare during the pandemic, Maverik takes an active role in giving back to the areas where it operates. Watch the video to learn more.