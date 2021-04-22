Thorntons Launches Hiring Spree for Summer

In preparation for the busy summer selling season, Thorntons is hiring 350 Team Members companywide to ensure stores are staffed and ready to provide guest service 24/7. To help meet this goal, Thorntons is offering a dedicated open interview day and time each week in every store for seasonal, part-time and full-time in-store positions. This is the company’s first time using this approach.

Every Wednesday through August 25 from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. local time, interested candidates will be able to visit any Thorntons store for an on-the-spot interview. Available positions include Guest Service Representative, Clean Team Member, Food Service Manager, Store Manager and General Manager. During this dedicated time, store leadership will be onsite to answer questions about the positions and to conduct interviews.

Thorntons is a growing company offering stability and growth opportunities. The company said it is offering a competitive package to prospective employees, including:

Competitive salary

Weekly pay and quarterly bonus incentives

Free shift meals and dispensed beverages

Health, Dental and Vision (average 30 hours/week)

401k with company match

Store discounts

Referral bonuses

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons operates more than 200 stores in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida. The company was named CStore Decisions’ 2011 Convenience Store Chain of the Year.