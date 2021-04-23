Crown Distributing has launched a new range of intensely flavored all-hemp smoking wrappers under the WILD HEMP Hemp Wraps brand. Initially launched in limited markets, the demand for the Wild Hemp wraps brand has exceeded customer expectations, and the brand will now be offered nationwide. Available in six unique flavors, Wild Hemp Hemp Wraps have been created as the solution for adult consumers looking for a soft feel, easy-stick, make-your-own hemp wrapper that will complement a customer’s enjoyment of their preferred legal smokeable hemp flower or traditional non-tobacco smoking herbs.

