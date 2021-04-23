Podcast: How Is Labor Management Adjusting During COVID-19?

How is labor management adjusting in the age of COVID-19? For the 13th consecutive year, CStore Decisions and Humetrics have collaborated on the annual Human Resources Benchmarking Survey, which polled c-store leaders about HR practices, labor challenges and headwinds. CStore Decisions Executive Editor Erin Del Conte and CStore Decisions Director of Special Products & Safe Shop Frank Beard unpack the 2021 report and discuss what it means for the industry.

Buc-ee’s is also in the news for expanding to Kentucky, and DoorDash is making noise about their two new dark store formats. (No, not DashMart. They’re testing one called Dandelion Organic Grocery and another called A-Mart Asian Grocery).