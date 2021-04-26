S. Abraham & Sons Launches DeVinci’s Pizza Program

S. Abraham & Sons, Inc. a subsidiary of Imperial Trading Company, has introduced The DeVinci’s Pizza Program for 2021.

DeVinci’s is a turnkey pizza program offering four varieties of 12” pre-made pizzas that can be sold whole or by the slice. Five Cheese, Pepperoni, Four Meat and Breakfast are the flavor offerings. Each pizza has a fresh robust sauce with premium quality ingredients and features an “exclusive” self-rising crust allowing the pizza to be cooked from frozen, while providing a superior pizza that customers will find hard to resist! High quality ingredients are sure to keep customers coming back.

The DeVinci’s Pizza Program provides two equipment packages to include oven, warmer, pizza supplies, POS materials, and training support. Retail customers can expect 50% – 60% gross profit margin, the company said, and the program offers a no cost conversion.

Imperial Trading Company and S. Abraham & Sons, Inc. provide marketing, distribution, and technology solutions to convenience retailers. Their service area extends from the U.S./Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico where they service more than 5,000 retail locations. The company’s strengths are its alliance with retail customers and the continued commitment to providing exceptional quality, value, and service.

Imperial Trading Company and S. Abraham & Sons, Inc. have six distribution centers serving 19 states and are headquartered in Elmwood, La. For information about the program, contact Kaye Powell, vice president of trade relations and event planning at [email protected]