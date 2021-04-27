7-Eleven Collects Shelf-Stable Goods for Food Banks

The retailer will contribute, collect and deliver donations for communities across nine states.

7–Eleven will collect and donate non-perishable food items during the month of April for local communities throughout the Northeastern U.S.

7-Eleven is encouraging customers in the participating states to donate shelf-stable food items to their local participating 7-Eleven store. Donations will be divided between five Feeding America member food banks in the Northeast.

The initiative was created in conjunction with National Volunteer Month, and all participating stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont will be equipped to collect items for direct donation to local Feeding America member food banks.

“The past year has proven the importance of community and taking care of one another,” said 7-Eleven North Atlantic Zone Vice President Sembe T. Cole. “We are proud to have 7-Eleven Franchisees and employees committed to giving back to community members in need, and look forward to finding new, creative ways to involve our entire zone in similar opportunities in the future.”

7-Eleven has a longstanding history of supporting Feeding America and hunger relief causes. In February, the convenience retailer announced a campaign to help provide meals to families facing hunger through its relationship with Feeding America.

As part of the program, customers can round up their purchases in-store and through the 7NOW delivery app to the nearest dollar to donate the difference in change to Feeding America. For every large Big Gulp fountain drink, Slurpee drink or cup of coffee purchased at participating stores each Friday through April 27, 7-Eleven will also help provide a meal to the Feeding America network of food banks.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.