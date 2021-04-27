Rutter’s Launches 2021 VIP Summer Sweepstakes

Rutter’s kicked off the summer season with the launch of their 2021 VIP Summer Sweepstakes. The Central Pennsylvania-based chain will be giving away over $50,000 in cash and prizes to their VIP customers over the next four months.

“We love rewarding our loyal customers with the chance to win prizes, while enjoying some of their favorite items from Rutter’s,” said Robert Perkins, vice president of marketing at Rutter’s. “After a difficult summer in 2020 for many of our customers, we’re excited to provide them with some fun to ‘take back summer.’”

To participate, customers must be registered as a Rutter’s VIP Rewards member, which they can do through Rutter’s mobile app or by visiting www.ruttersrewards.com. For each participating item purchased at a Rutter’s location, the customer will receive a digital game ticket, emailed directly to their inbox. Tickets will reveal sweepstakes entries and instant prizes.

Prizes include free food and drinks from participating supplier companies, including: Red Bull, Monster Energy, Coke, Pepsi, Rutter’s Dairy, and more. Sweepstakes entries, in the form of collect to win game pieces and online drawings, allow customers to win weekly $100 gift cards, free Rutter’s coffee for a year, free fountain beverages for a year and free fuel for a year, along with $2,000 Rutter’s gift cards and the Grand Prize of a $5,000 Rutter’s gift card.

Rutter’s VIP Summer Sweepstakes runs through Aug. 29, 2021.

York, Pa.-based Rutter’s currently operates operates 79 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 274-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.