7-Eleven Doubles Marketing Investment With New ‘Take it to Eleven’ Campaign

7-Eleven looks to “feed people’s joy” with its new campaign, following a period where U.S. happiness has fallen to historic lows.

7-Eleven has launched a new brand campaign called “Take it to Eleven!”

The new “Take it to Eleven,” tagline and campaign is born of the notion that 7-Eleven has always been a brand with customer-obsession at the core, going over the top to feed people’s joy and always meeting them where they are by offering small delights that are a bright spot in the day.

The Dallas-based c-store behemoth, with nearly 12,000 stores in North America, has more than doubled its marketing investment in 2021, following a period where happiness among Americans reached a 50-year low, according to the University of Chicago.

As the pandemic attracted customers to the convenience store category, 7-Eleven commissioned extensive research that revealed that consumers saw the brand as the “ingenious accomplice” amid the unpredictability of life.

A new full-funnel integrated campaign, developed with the brand’s creative and media agency 360i, “Take it To Eleven,” embraces an attitude that makes a big deal out of even the smallest of things. It’s full of youthful energy and zeal — all against the backdrop of a 7-Eleven parking lot — a stage where everyone, every subculture, is welcome to be themselves.

The campaign is directed by Harmony Korine — the creative force behind Kids, Spring Breakers and Gucci collaborations.

7-Eleven has always provided quick and easy access to the practical, everyday necessities people need in order to keep going — but, at the same time, the brand understands there’s more to life than surviving. Particularly in times like these, when customers’ days rarely feel like a 10, it can be easy to overlook the small things that bring joy.

That’s why the brand has always gone out of its way to bring a little delight, a little fun, a little off-the wall, playful indulgence to everyone that it serves. That’s not just fueled by people’s physical needs. It’s about lifting peoples’ spirits, feeding their optimism and keeping them amused.

The campaign launches April 28 across television, online video/CTV, OOH, social, display, radio and digital audio. Check out one of the videos below.