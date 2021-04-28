GetGo Debuts PPG Paints Area Convenience Store

GetGo Café + Market introduced a new location inside the PPG Paints Arena, home of the NHL Pittsburgh Penguins, on April 21. The new site offers fans access to GetGo’s fresh made-to-order and grab-and-go items.

“We have been partners and friends with the Pittsburgh Penguins for a number of years and we’re thrilled to bring together two iconic Pittsburgh brands to open our newest, one-of-a-kind GetGo experience in PPG Paints Arena,” said Laura Karet, president and CEO, Giant Eagle Inc., which operates 266 GetGo locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. “We provide high-quality, fresh, flavor-packed food and beverages. Convenience should never mean compromise and we couldn’t think of a better opportunity to bring fan favorites right to the fans.”

The opening was attended by executives of the Penguins and GetGo. It also was the debut of GetGo mascot Lil Tot.

“GetGo has become a pillar in the Pittsburgh community, and we are proud to partner with them to bring our vision of a one-stop shop to life at PPG Paints Arena,” said Penguins President and CEO David Morehouse. “It has been our goal to make guest experiences as safe and efficient as possible as fans return. GetGo brings a convenient experience with quality products that Pittsburgh fans already know and love.”

GetGo Café + Market is a first of its kind for the arena. Located behind Section 116 on the FedEx Level, the 2,800-square-foot store spans the combined spaces of three former concession stands. It offers fresh, made-to-order food as well as coolers stocked with grab-and-go items and beverages. The made-to-order menu includes chicken tenders, GetGo’s famous buffalo tenders, crave-worthy fan favorites like mozzarella sticks, mac & cheese wedges, buffalo cauliflower, and tots, and signature burgers, chicken sandwiches and subs, like the Buffaloaded Buffalo Chicken Sub and Philly Cheesesteak.

The partnership with the Penguins goes beyond the new store in PPG Paints Arena. GetGo will be featured in the team social media and mobile app, in-game media, and Penguins radio during games. Fans can also look forward to appearances of players and team mascot Iceburgh at new GetGo grand openings and during special events. Additionally, GetGo Great Start is an exciting new program where fans in the arena win a free appetizer if the Penguins score a goal within the first five minutes of a game.

“Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania are passionate about the Penguins and love great food. We’re thrilled to be able to combine the two in our new location and look forward to an amazing partnership,” said Karet.