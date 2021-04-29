Dates Announced for 2022 ‘Export Exchange’ Event

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor, U.S. Grains Council President and CEO Ryan LeGrand and the Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) President Geoff Cooper issued a joint statement regarding the 2022 Export Exchange event, to be held Oct. 12-14, 2022 in Minneapolis:

“COVID dictated we cancel Export Exchange in 2020, and sadly, we have officially cancelled it once again for 2021. However, we are excited to offer Export Exchange in 2022. This premiere event allows overseas attendees the opportunity to build relationships with U.S. suppliers of distiller’s dried grains with solubles (DDGS), corn, sorghum, barley and other commodities, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in grain sales. We look forward to addressing issues facing U.S. exports, including market dynamics, trade policy, risk management and other timely topics as we educate global buyers and build awareness of U.S. grains and co-products.”

Export Exchange, the biennial event co-sponsored by the Council, RFA and Growth Energy, is expected to bring together 200 international buyers and end-users of coarse grains and co-products, including distiller’s dried grains with solubles (DDGS), with approximately 300 U.S. suppliers and agribusiness representatives.