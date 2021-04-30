Enmarket Teams With Veteran Carries for “Feed a Trucker” Campaign

Starting in May, one of Enmarket’s commercial trucking locations will serve lunch to truckers on the first Friday of the month through the end of the year.

Enmarket has partnered with Savannah-based trucking firm Veteran Carriers to celebrate a group of unsung heroes of the pandemic — the trucking community — with its “Feed a Trucker” campaign, which will provide a series of free lunches to truckers throughout 2021.

The Feed a Trucker program will involve participating groups gathering at the Enmarket on Pine Barren Road and Highway 80 — one of the convenience store chain’s commercial trucking locations, serving big rigs going in and out of the Georgia Ports Authority — on the first Friday of the month for the rest of the year.

On the designated day each month, truckers can pull into Enmarket on Pine Barren Road and receive a free boxed lunch between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. from Enmarket’s The Eatery. The first group of participating volunteers will be the Veterans Council of Chatham County.

“Throughout 2020 and 2021, truckers have kept us fed and supplied, even during the darkest and most frightening days of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Cliff White, president of Veteran Carriers. “We wanted to do something, however small, to acknowledge the sacrifice and determination these truckers have demonstrated. We wanted it to be for all truckers, not just our own drivers, and we worked out a way for volunteer groups like the Veterans Council of Chatham County to participate so that the truckers will know the community at large appreciates them.”

Savannah-based Enmarket was delighted to participate, noted Brett Giesick, president of Enmarket, which is Savannah’s largest convenience store chain, employing more than 1,300 people and operating 129 convenience stores. “Enmarket never closed its doors during the lockdown. As an essential business, our employees were there, selling gas and food,” he said. “But we couldn’t have done it without truckers keeping us supplied, so we are pleased to join this expression of appreciation.”