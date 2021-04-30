GetGo Café+Market Announces Spring Hiring Campaign

GetGo Café+Market is embarking on a multi-state spring hiring campaign, as it looks to add 500 new jobs.

Candidates will have the opportunity to apply for jobs at GetGo Café+Market as part of an in-person and virtual spring hiring campaign May 4-6. GetGo is hiring hourly team members, overnight team members and shift supervisors in the Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Columbus, Ohio and Indianapolis markets.

Virtual interviews will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tues., May 4 through Thurs., May 6. Interested candidates can learn more here. In-person interviews will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wed., May 5 at select locations in all markets. Learn more here.

At GetGo, it’s not about fitting in. It’s about finding your fit – no matter who you are or what you aspire to become. The GetGo team is committed to helping new hires find the role that best fits them, their skills, future and r schedule — while also working to make new hires, and their skills, future and schedule, even better.

“GetGo offers a fast-paced, supportive work environment with competitive wages, flexible scheduling, bonus program and benefits,” said Rob Saunders, director of HR field operations for GetGo, which operates more than 260 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. “We invite all people interested in an exciting and fulfilling career with GetGo to apply.”