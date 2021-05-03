7-Eleven’s Newest Evolution Store Features Two Restaurant Concepts

The two onsite restaurants are located side by side inside the Manassas, Va., store, with separate ordering counters and shared indoor and outdoor seating.

7-Eleven continues to make strides in the quick-serve restaurant arena with its newest Evolution Store in Manassas, Va. — the first to offer customers two restaurant options in one location. Its Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits restaurant, which opened its first location a year ago in Manhattan, will be joined at the Manassas store by Parlor Pizza, an onsite pizzeria with hand-tossed made-to-order pizzas.

Located at 10601 Lomond Drive, the new combination 7-Eleven Evolution Store is approximately 30 miles of Washington, D.C., where it operates another Evolution Store with a Laredo Taco Co. restaurant. One of just eight experiential stores 7-Eleven operates in the U.S., the Manassas Evolution Store has several other exclusive features such as a well-stocked Wine Cellar and Beer Cooler, fresh-baked-on-site croissants and cookies, customized espresso drinks and artisan craft sodas and sparkling waters.

“Since 7-Eleven began selling milk and bread from an ice dock in 1927, our spirit of innovation has allowed us to evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of customers for over 90 years,” said 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Tanco. “Today’s opportunity is in the QSR space, and we are responding by aggressively rolling out our restaurants across the country –— both in Evolution Stores and beyond. Our plan is to open nearly 150 restaurants in 2021.”

Billed as “Chicken Worth Crossing the Road For,” Raise the Roost offers a simple menu of fried chicken tenders hand-breaded with a proprietary blend of southern spices, freshly baked flaky biscuits, bone-in and boneless wings tossed with “made in coop” sauces, signature chicken sandwiches, and breakfast sandwiches. The in-store restaurant offers both made-to-order and grab-and-go options.

Parlor features a full pizzeria menu and includes New York-style pizzas. calzones, garlic knots, pepperoni rolls, and hot and cold sub sandwiches. Customers can choose baked whole pizzas or slices or select made to order 18-inch hand-tossed pizzas with premium ingredients including 100-percent whole milk mozzarella cheese. Specialty pizzas with premium ingredients created by the restaurant team are also on the menu. A conveyer-style oven ensures pizzas, calzones and other baked items are ready in minutes.

In keeping with its experiential, experimental vibe, the Manassas Evolution Store also is the first Evolution Store to serve as a real-world testing ground for 7-Eleven’s Sips and Snacks emerging brands program. Customers will be able to purchase items they won’t find at many other 7-Eleven stores or retailers. Since 2018, 7-Eleven has hosted an invitation-only showcase for up-and-coming entrepreneurs to present their most innovative products. Hundreds apply to participate, but fewer than 100 are invited. Franchisees and company employees vote on their favorites, and the hand-picked winners land on store shelves where customers have the ultimate say. Some of the winning brands include Koia, Perfect Bar, Roar, Bitchin’ Sauce and Mush.

Each 7–Eleven Evolution Store is an experiential testing ground where customers can try and buy the retailer’s latest innovations in a pioneering store format. In addition to the Manassas location, the retailer operates these high-concept stores in North Texas, New York City, Washington, D.C., San Diego. All Evolution Stores include a restaurant concept.

7-Eleven continues to adapt and respond to the shifting pandemic environment with enhanced standards and procedures for hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, and food handling and preparation in stores. That includes increased frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces and self-serve food and beverage areas. All store associates are required to wear masks and gloves when serving customers. Acrylic shields have been installed at checkout registers as added protection for customers and employees. Asked to practice 6-foot physical distancing when in the checkout line, customers also have access to disposable gloves, tissues and sanitizer stations while shopping.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 73,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including 12,000 in North America.