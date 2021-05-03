Casey’s Partners With Country Star Lee Brice for Summer of Freedom Sweepstakes

This summer, Casey’s is giving customers the chance to bring a live concert from Academy of Country Music multiple award-winning artist Lee Brice to their hometown.

“I’m excited to team up with Casey’s to bring one lucky fan and their local community a free concert,” said Brice. “Summer is the best time for family, friends, delicious pizza, cold drinks and most of all, live music. I cannot wait to bring a ‘Parking Lot Party’ to someone’s hometown.”

In addition to the Summer of Freedom sweepstakes, Casey’s Rewards members can instantly win millions of free prizes, including pizza slices, drinks and bonus points. What’s more is that Casey’s is introducing the “Fountain Club” where every fifth fountain drink is free for Casey’s Rewards members to quench their summer thirst.

“We know people are craving good food, good company and good music, and Lee Brice and Casey’s have teamed up to make this summer great,” said Chris Jones, chief marketing officer, Casey’s. “When you shop at Casey’s, you can earn rewards and a chance to win a hometown concert from Lee Brice, while grabbing your favorite Casey’s snacks, our famous pizza and cold drinks.”

Casey’s also has deals on its fresh prepared food, including two special offers from Lee Brice:

The Lee Brice Combo features Casey’s new BBQ chicken sandwich and a medium fountain drink for only $5.

The Casey’s ‘Parking Lot Party’ Pizza Deal offers two single topping pizzas, one order of new, made-from-scratch cheesy breadsticks and two, two-liter bottles of Casey’s soda for just $24.99. Order online or with the app. Just use the code: LEEBRICE

And, buy one, get one half off large pizzas through June 22. Use code BOGO when ordering.

Casey’s Summer of Freedom Sweepstakes: How It Works

Each qualifying purchase of food, drinks and fuel with Casey’s Rewards is a chance at millions of instant win prizes, plus it will automatically submit one entry into the sweepstakes to win the Lee Brice concert. Guests can sign up for Casey’s Rewards online or in the Casey’s mobile app and then save the “Summer of Freedom Sweepstakes” offer for another free sweepstakes entry. Mail-in entries will be accepted as well. The sweepstakes is open now and ends Sept.7, 2021.

Casey’s operates nearly 2,300 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.