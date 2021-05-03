Hybrid Designer Lighter Series

The Scripto Hybrid Lighter Designer series offers 25 different wrap designs to choose from with the option to create your own custom wraps. It’s the perfect crossover of a multi-purpose lighter and pocket lighter and features a refillable tank, extended nozzle for safer lighting, adult-friendly push button ignition and adjustable flame. The Scripto Hybrid Lighter Designer series are available in a 50-count display-a-tray and one-pack open stock, with a suggested retail price of $1.20 per lighter in a display-a-tray and $1.25 per one-pack.

Calico Brands Inc.

[email protected]

www.calicobrands.com