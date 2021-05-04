CBD Users Report Overall Satisfaction With Products

According to market research firm CivicScience, 11% of respondents have not yet tried CBD but intend to.

New data from from Pittsburgh-based market research firm CivicScience reveals that the majority of cannabidiol (CBD) consumers are satisfied with their experience — and with the products they’ve tried.

According to a survey generated April 7, 2021, weighted according to U.S. Census figures for gender and age, 17% of consumers who’ve tried CBD report satisfaction with the products.

Of those surveyed, 39% are current or potential CBD users, compared with 61% who have not and do not plan to purchase CBD. Eleven percent of CBD consumers are not satisfied with the products they’ve tried. And 11% have not yet tried CBD but intend to.

According to a CivicScience survey generated Jan. 11, 2021, 16% of consumers have already purchased CBD products at convenience stores specifically.

The survey also shows that 10% of consumers have not yet purchased these products from convenience stores but intend to — which is fairly consistent with data from 2020, a CivicScience spokesperson said.

This means the number of people who either purchase or plan to purchase CBD from c-stores specifically stands at 26% in total — more than a quarter of consumers.