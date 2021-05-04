Circle K to Hire 20,000 New Employees Ahead of Summer Season

Circle K announced that it will look to add 20,000 new employees in the U.S. to its current team ahead of the summer season.

“Business is coming back, traffic is getting back on the road, and we are preparing for the future by growing our Circle K team,” said Brian Hannasch, the company president and CEO. “Our mission is to make our customers’ lives a little easier every day, and we do so with fast and friendly service. If you love retail and love serving customers, apply today and come grow with us!”

For hourly employees who are hired, benefits and incentives include:

Flexible work hours

Company growth opportunities

Personal development opportunities

Stable employer with a global footprint

Emergency Sick Care Plan for hourly employees in North America including both a bank of sick pay hours and a pay continuation benefit if someone is either diagnosed with COVID-19 or is placed under a mandatory quarantine.

Virtual wellness for employees who have concerns regarding the coronavirus

Interested applicants can apply at www.workwithus.circlek.com for positions ranging from Customer Service Representatives, Assistant Store Managers, and Store Managers.

Circle K also has numerous opportunities at its service centers, which support the stores including positions in maintenance, fuel transportation, accounting, auditing, data analytics, IT support and more. To find out more about these openings and related benefits and incentives go to www.workwithus.circlek.com.

As thousands of new employees join the company, Circle K remains committed to the safety and health of its team members and customers. During the pandemic, the company implemented numerous safety measures to protect its frontline employees and was part of the solution in the communities it serves. Along the way, Circle K became a better, stronger company and is now ready to bring on 20,000 new team members.

Couche-Tard operates in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is the largest independent convenience store operator in terms of the number of company-operated stores in the U.S., and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong. Approximately 135,000 people are employed throughout its network.