With the new Fully Loaded Nacho Cheese Franks, now you don’t have to choose between your favorites. These indulgent, savory franks are made with real cheddar cheese and a unique seasoning blend with jalapeño, onion, garlic, paprika and lime, offering ballpark stadium flavor favorites in a convenient and fully cooked solution. The franks have seven grams of protein per serving and grill up in just six to 10 minutes or heat up in seconds in the microwave.

Ball Park Brand

www.ballparkbrand.com