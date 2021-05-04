Pilsner Beer With Natural Mango Flavor

D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc., is disrupting the beer scene with the launch of Yuengling Raging Eagle Mango Beer — a pilsner beer made with natural mango flavor for a refreshing taste. At 6% ABV, Raging Eagle is brewed with classic hops for a crisp taste of mango freshness. The mango deliciousness will be available year-round in 24-ounce cans at convenience stores across Yuengling’s 22-state footprint. More Yuengling Raging Eagle pack configurations will be available later in the year.

