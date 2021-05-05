Casey’s Selects Engage3 to Improve Efficiency, Provide Market Insights

Engage3’s solutions will enable Casey’s to expand its visibility to market information and improve the efficiency.

Alkeny, Iowa-based Casey’s has selected Engage3, which helps retailers and brands profitably grow revenue and drive store trips by tracking and optimizing market information.

Casey’s offers self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. Its first store opened in 1968 in Boone, Iowa. From there, they opened more stores in other small towns across the state. Engage3’s solutions will enable Casey’s to expand its visibility to market information and improve the efficiency while doing so.

“In addition to the cloud-based visualization and insights that will now be available to us at Casey’s, we are excited about Engage3’s suite of mobile applications. CIM: MissionScanner provides efficiencies to what is a very manual process today,” said Casey’s Retail Pricing and Analytics Manager Keith Day. “The mobile capability provides us flexibility and the data seamlessly integrates into our system.”

“We are proud to welcome Casey’s, one of the world’s fastest-growing retailers in recent years, as a customer,” said Edris Bemanian, Engage3 CEO. “We look forward to partnering with the Casey’s team to enhance their market visibility as they ensure a great experience for all their guests.”

To request a 30-day trial of Engage3’s CIM mobile apps, you can go to: www.engage3.com/missions-trial.

CIM is currently in use at six of the 10 largest retailers in North America and provides the most comprehensive view of market data to retailers.