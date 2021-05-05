Mirabito Recognizes National Nurse’s Day

Mirabito Convenience Stores will recognize National Nurse’s Day by offering a free any size coffee to all nurses, healthcare professionals, and first responders at participating locations throughout Central New York and Northeastern Pennsylvania on May 6.

“We want to use this day to celebrate and recognize all nurses, healthcare professionals and first responders in our region, especially this year,” said Joe Mirabito, Chairman and CEO of Mirabito Convenience Stores. “They’ve continued to show up for their communities as front-line workers throughout this pandemic and we are all grateful for that.”

