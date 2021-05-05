Weigel’s Celebrates 90th Anniversary

The c-store chain is hosting a campaign through Aug. 1 with daily prizes for customers and employees and a special birthday celebration on June 18.

Powell, Tenn.-based Weigel’s, CStore Decisions’ 2019 Chain of the Year, is celebrating its 90th anniversary.

The c-store chain is hosting a “90 Years for Us, 90 Days for You” campaign from May 3 through Aug. 1. It will highlight daily prizes for Weigel’s guests and employees, with a special birthday celebration on June 18 storewide.

“It is such an honor to have our vendors support this special milestone in Weigel’s history,” said Bill Weigel. “It’s a tribute to the qualities and legacy this company was founded on 90 years ago, and to the great management and team members we have in our stores today. They have helped us grow, and we thank them for helping us celebrate our 90th anniversary in a huge way.”

The vendor participation will contribute Jeep Wranglers, 28 70” TVs, PS5s, new Xboxs and hundreds of other prizes for the celebration. A special announcement that is forthcoming on Weigel’s birthday June 18 will add even more to the excitement.

To celebrate and commemorate the anniversary, Weigel’s created a special birthday cake milk. The buttercream vanilla flavored milk is available beginning May 3.

“After seeing the excitement and success behind our Peanut Butter Chocolate milk, we knew we had a unique opportunity to continue into our anniversary celebration,” said Bill Weigel.

Weigel’s 90-year history is something to celebrate, but so is their future. Increased loyalty focus, expansion into new markets, driving private brands to the marketplace, and creating sweepstakes on a quarterly basis is their marketing department’s focus for 2021 and beyond.

“This is an exciting time to be apart of the Weigel’s family. We are hoping to use the ‘90 Years for Us, 90 Days for You’ celebration to help springboard us into the future. It is an achievement not many companies reach. We see this as a great opportunity to start moving on our biggest goals and strategies of the future,” said Director of Marketing Nick Triantafellou.

Weigel’s guests and employees can register to win prizes through their Weigel’s myRewards card. Daily in-store promotions, a hyper active social media engaging guests to participate and win additional prizes, and product features will round out the 90 days of celebration.

“It is truly a special occasion for me and everyone at Weigel’s, and celebrating with our guests and team members brings great joy to all.” said Bill Weigel. “We are grateful for all our guests, and it is because of them we are here today celebrating our 90th anniversary. This celebration would not have been possible without their loyalty and many years of support.”

Weigel’s operates 69 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery, all within a 125-mile radius of corporate headquarters in Powell, Tenn. The bright, spacious stores represent state of the art convenience retailing, heroic customer service and unconditionally guaranteed products. Weigel’s core purpose is to wow their guests with a positive experience every time.