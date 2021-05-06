Casey’s Aims to Hire 5,000 Employees During Hiring Day Event

The company is seeking new team members in all areas, from its stores across 16 states, to its distribution center and truck drivers, to its store support center in Ankeny, Iowa.

Casey’s stores will hold open interviews from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (local time for each store location). The company is seeking new team members in all areas, from its stores across 16 states, to its distribution center and truck drivers, to its store support center in Ankeny, Iowa. With nearly 2,300 stores, Casey’s is seeking applicants for full- and part-time positions, as well as leadership positions.

“It’s a great time to join the Casey’s team — we are growing which means opportunities for our team members to develop and build a career here. Plus, the summer season is the perfect time to pick up a flexible job with hours that can work around your schedule,” said Casey’s Chief Human Resources Officer Chad Frazell. “Casey’s is a place where you know the people visiting your store each day and enjoy being of service to our guests and communities.”

Casey’s operates nearly 2,300 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.