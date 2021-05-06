May 2021 Issue: Beck Suppliers Celebrates 70th Anniversary

Culture plus investments in foodservice and technology position the company for success, now and for future generations.

“Honest products and friendly service at a fair price.”

If that sounds to you like the values of a business from a long-ago era, you’d be right. But it’s also the operating principle of one of the most successful family-owned businesses in Ohio — a Fremont-based company founded in 1950 that recently celebrated its 70th anniversary.

Beck Suppliers is one of the largest independent petroleum suppliers and convenience store operators in the Buckeye state. Founded by farmer Virgil Beck, the company had a humble beginning as a supplier of fuels and lubricants for surrounding farms. Its founding philosophy of “honest products, friendly service, at a fair price,” plus Virgil’s commitment to hard work, long days and little rest, earned the fledgling company the loyalty of area farmers and the customer base needed to survive and thrive.