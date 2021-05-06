Sheetz Launches ‘Get a Meal, Give a Meal’ Campaign

The c-store chain will donate meals to Feeding America for every sub purchased on Tuesdays in May and June.

Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz announced a new campaign aimed at feeding children and adults who are most in need across Sheetz’s footprint. Through the “Get a Meal, Give a Meal” campaign, Sheetz will donate one meal for every six-inch sub sold and two meals for every 12-inch sub to local Feeding America member food banks.

The campaign will take place on Tuesdays throughout the entire month of May and June and at all of Sheetz’s 621 locations.

“Sheetz has always been passionate and committed to giving hope to families and individuals in the communities we call home who are hungry and in dire need of access to food,” said Sheetz President/COO Travis Sheetz. “As a company, we are constantly working to grow our contributions to Feeding America and are always looking for creative ways to provide our customers with opportunities to make a positive impact on those in need across our footprint. This campaign was designed to do just that.”

Sheetz is committed to fighting hunger in the communities it resides in. Through its program “Made-to-Share,” Sheetz is rescuing food from their 621 stores and donating it to Feeding America member food banks located in their six-state footprint. These donations include ready-to-eat food items such as sandwiches, wraps and salads as well as healthy snacking options such as fruit, vegetables and yogurt. At every new store opening, Sheetz also provides a donation to a local Feeding America food bank.

“Across the nation, families struggling with hunger are turning to food banks for help. We are honored to be able to serve communities during their most difficult times,” said Feeding America Chief Development Officer Casey Marsh. “The support from companies like Sheetz help make this work possible — we are truly grateful for their commitment to fighting hunger.”

The meals that Sheetz will be donating will equate to a monetary donation to Feeding America. Feeding America member food banks provide hope and hunger relief to nearly 2 million adults and children struggling with hunger throughout the states Sheetz operates: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pa., Sheetz Inc. is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 18,500 employees. The company operates over 580 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.