Tiger Fuel Opens Two New Market Locations

The local, family-operated retailer currently operates 10 car washes known as TigerWash and nine gourmet-to-go convenience stores known as The Market.

The Markets, owned and operated by Charlottesville, Va.-based Tiger Fuel Co., are expanding its convenience stores and gas stations to Dillwyn and Scottsville, Va.

Customers looking to grab made-to-order eats while filling up their vehicles’ gas tanks will have a new spot to frequent in Buckingham County, Va. The Market at Dillwyn, formerly known as Lucky’s Exxon, is scheduled to open late next week, located slightly west of the intersection of Route 20 and Route 15 on James Madison Highway.

Renovations and operational upgrades are planned for the next several months. Dillwyn will look to serve The Markets’ signature fried chicken and freshly brewed coffee as well as offer generous fuel savings through The Market Rewards customer loyalty program.

“We are beyond excited to open our doors in Buckingham County,” said Maurice Lamarche, retail director at The Markets. “We’ve received overwhelmingly positive feedback about bringing our delicious gourmet-to-go offerings and awesome customer service to new communities. We cannot wait to serve the customers in Dillwyn.”

The Market at Dillwyn offers a variety of amenities for customers on the go. The convenience store includes vacuums, a propane filling station, Exxon gasoline and diesel efficient fuel as well as a touchless car wash. Future plans to improve the lot include building a 4,500 square foot facility with a solar system powered by Altenergy Inc.

The Markets, founded in 1991, currently operate nine stores and have more than 150 retail employees. The local, family-operated retailer has set its eyes on expanding to Scottsville, Va., within the next 18 months.

The Market at Scottsville is tentatively set on 2.9 acres at the intersection of Route 20 and James River Road. Plans call for six gas pumps, two diesel dispensers, a 4,500 square foot convenience store, a state-of-the-art car wash with a self-service option and a drive-through window. The architectural design will feature key Market-branded elements and a covered porch with outdoor seating, while the store will focus on preparing its signature sandwiches in an innovative drive-thru experience. Guests can use The Market Rewards mobile app to quickly order The Markets’ most popular sandwiches and flavorful fried chicken without stepping out of their vehicle.

“We are so excited about all of our future expansion,” said Gordon Sutton, president of Tiger Fuel Co. “We are grateful to the folks of Scottsville and Buckingham who have welcomed us with open arms. It feels really good to work with localities that are excited to partner with us. We’re always striving to provide the highest quality of food and service to our customers. With the pandemic, the focus on convenience and prompt service is heightened, and we are always identifying ways to improve this experience for our customers.”

Tiger Fuel Co. is a local, family-operated fuel supplier founded in 1982. As a full-service petroleum product distributor in Central Virginia, Tiger represents the follow major brands: Exxon, Shell, BP, CITGO and its own private label, Excel. Tiger also operates 10 state-of-the-art car washes known as TigerWash and nine gourmet-to-go convenience stores known as The Market.