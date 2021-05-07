Does CBD Have Psychoactive Properties?

CBD products are all the rage today. Customers can select from CBD oils, CBD-infused beverages, gummies and chocolate as well as topicals — from muscle rub to lip balm — among other items containing CBD.

You’ve probably heard that CBD comes from cannabis, so does that mean it can get you high?

CBD (cannabidiol) is a cannabinoid produced by the cannabis plant — like THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) — however CBD is not psychoactive, so it cannot get you “high.”

It’s THC that is responsible for creating that euphoric, psychoactive effect.

CBD is found in hemp. Hemp is used to classify varieties of cannabis with extremely low levels of THC — 0.3% or less by dry weight and this isn’t enough to result in any kind of “euphoric” or psychoactive effects.

But while CBD won’t get you high, CBD is still a customer favorite for a reason. CBD is known to improve feelings of well-being or to help customers manage anxiety or pain.

CBD became legal at the federal level with the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized the production of hemp, when it removed hemp from the definition of marijuana in the Controlled Substances Act. Again, CBD is found in hemp, so the Farm Bill also effectively legalized CBD federally, too. Still, many states today have their own rules and regulations regarding CBD, so make sure to look into how your state regulates CBD.

In states where the sale of CBD is legal, many convenience stores are beginning to offer CBD products to customers from gummies infused with CBD to baked goods and topical creams.

If adding CBD to your convenience store, it’s good to offer a range of CBD forms — for example CBD-infused topicals, CBD oil and CBD gummies — so customers have options. Educating frontline workers about the products can help them better assist customers who are likely to have questions about CBD, and which products might work best for them.